Trojans win the cup... Midhurst lads make Maple final

There’s news of cup winners and finalists, plus the latest league action, in this week’s youth football round-up.

Get involved by sending your reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

We’re particularly keen to get cup finalists and league winners in the paper.

UNDER-13

Portslade United 0 Barnham 4

Barnham took the honours at Sussex FA HQ in Lancing in front of a crowd of 167 finding the net four times and keeping a clean sheet to win the Les Kempster Challenge Cup.

Team manager Duncan Terry joined the boys on the winners’ rostrum to lift the trophy for Barnham for the first time in the club’s history.

After a goalless first half, it took just six minutes of the second half for a Trojans free-kick to find Ben Romaine, who slotted past the Portslade goalkeeper.

Portslade enjoyed a period of intense pressure, but the Barnham defence held firm and then a beautiful ball through the defence allowed Kyle O’Brian to run through and finish for Barnham’s second.

Minutes later another through-ball was picked up by Danny Gogu and he made no mistake.

Another lovely pass was picked up by O’Brian who surged forward, coolly rounded the Portslade goalie and netted for his second.

Barnham’s defence worked hard and put in many perfectly-timed tackles to maintain a clean sheet.

Every boy gave everything he had.

Team manager Duncan Terry joined the boys on the winners’ rostrum to lift the trophy for Barnham for the first time in the club’s history.

Trojans: Jake Gibbs, Harry Terry, Christian Kiddell, Kyle O’brien, Raife Lock, Ben Romaine, Tino Ryan, Enrique Andrade-Paris, Morgan Mockford-Allott, Danny Howick, Dan Gogu, Jamie Norris, Sam Pulley, Toby Blanshard, Johnny Lye, Owen Andrews.

Aldwick Athletic 6 Worthing Town White 0

A dominant display by Aldwick saw them end the season on a positive note at sun-drenched Rose Green.

After a cagey opening from both sides, two quickfire goals from Athletic saw them seize control. Wiktor Nowak’s through-ball released Fin Brian and the striker finished with aplomb in his final game before joining Bognor for next season.

The home side doubled ther lead a minute later, Charlie Hunter bagging his 18th of the season from close range.

A third goal came when Nowak fizzed a 20-yard strike into the corner just before half-time.

The second period saw more one-way traffic, and Brian added a fourth shortly after the restart.

Worthing did have a chance but keeper Klaudiusz Piasecki gathered safely at the second time of asking.

Athletic added two more before the end when sub Dennis Anthony notched his first two goals of the season to put the gloss on a perfect day.

Aldwick: Piasecki, Wilkinson, Longley, Nowak, Wasowski, Stone, Copeland, Jones, James, Brian, Hunter. Subs – D Anthony, S Anthony, Berry, Galwas, Mizgier.

* Aldwick Athletic will be playing under-14 football next season. They are hoping to run a second team and are looking for players to join their club. If interested contact Stuart Longley on 07796 635184 or email AldwickAthletic@yahoo.com

UNDER-TEN

Midhurst & Easebourne under-tens reached the Maple Cup final. They put up a brave effort in losing to Wick Dynamos.

UNDER-18

Wick 0 Pagham 5

Pagham 3 Wick 1

Pagham went into this double header with five player withdrawals and only the bare 11 players – but they did themselves and the club proud coming away with all six points.

Star man was Jack Parkinson, who scored four goals in the first game after Toby Lauder had given the Lions the lead on ten minutes.

Pagham were far the better side in the first encounter with their smooth passing game, not wanting to run out of steam with another game to follow in the hot sun. Parkinson was deadly with the chances that fell his way in a 20-minute spell.

Wick had other ideas in the second encounter and pushed forward at every opportunity, making the fresh players count but without giving Ward in the Pagham goal any problems.

The tiring Cubs had a wake-up call from manager Jack Millard and they raised their game to take the lead through Parkinson, who added a second ten minutes later.

The second win was sealed when winger turned full-back Alex Burford ran at the Wick defence to fire home number three. Wick pulled one back as the clock ticked down.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!