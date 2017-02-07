Tuck strikes to send Rocks four points clear

Doug Tuck got the only goal as Bognor went four points clear at the top of the Ryman League Premier Division on Saturday.

Tuck’s effort 25 minutes from time helped Rocks seal a 1-0 away victory at Harrow Borough.

Going into the day with a point lead over second-placed Needham Market and a two-point gap between them and Havant & Waterlooville in third, everything went Bognor’s way.

As well as taking all three points at Harrow, Needham fell to defeat at Rocks’ rivals Worthing, while Havant were beaten at home by Billericay Town.

Following those shock results for their nearest rivals, Bognor continue to lead the way, only this time with a four-point cushion over nearest challengers Needham Market with a game in hand.

The first real chance of the game fell to Jimmy Muitt after nine minutes. James Fraser’s forward free-kick was met by Muitt, only for his header to fly just over.

Rocks nearly played themselves into trouble soon after, goalkeeper Dan Lincoln’s skewed pass almost let Harrow in but Fraser was on hand to sweep up the danger.

The home side then had a period of sustained pressure just after the 20-minute mark. First, Michael Bryan saw a deflected drive fly just over Lincoln’s crossbar.

From the resultant corner, Lewis Driver had a shot blocked away, then Bryan blazed an effort wide aswell.

Rocks were fortunate to go in level with Marc Charles-Smith twice spurning chances before the interval.

Bognor made a bright start to the second with Fraser seeing a strike ballooning just over via a deflection. Harrow continued to look dangerous on the counter, before the deadlock was finally broken on 64 minutes.

Elijah Adebayo’s drive was diverted high in the air, Tuck then took the ball in his stride and fired an effort home.

Substitute Francis Babalola nearly made an immediate impact after his arrival 17 minutes from time. His fierce strike was cleared off-the-line by Fraser as Rocks remained ahead.

Harrow thought they had an equaliser three minutes from the end, after having the ball in the net.

Charles-Smith headed home off Lincoln’s left palm, only for the referee to blow for an earlier foul as Bognor stayed 1-0 ahead.

The home side threw men forward and they were given an extra surge when six minutes of stoppage-time were added.

Rocks stood firm, though, and after other results, opened up a four-point gap at the top.

Bognor make the trip to Hendon for a league clash this evening, with the chance to go seven points clear at the summit (7.45pm).

ROCKS: Lincoln; Davies, Crane, Tuck, El-Abd, Field, Fraser, Beck, Adebayo, Muitt, Pearce. Subs: Wild (Pearce, 72), Parsons (Adebayo, 85), Charman, Budd, Dolcetti.

