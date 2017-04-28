Under-21s are Pagham’s latest trophy winners

Pagham Under-21s took control in the early stages of the SCFL Under-21 Challenge Cup final against Seaford with the darting runs of Joe Kilhams feeding frontrunners Josh Irish and David Crouch.

But the Town defence held strong and more than on one occasion cleared their lines after the heroics of keeper Jack Webb saved them.

On a breakaway Seaford had a penalty awarded as Harry Hendricks was found guilty of a foul in the area, but keeper Jordan Matthews was up to the task and pushed the ball away to safety.

Pagham were dominant in the first half with Johan Van Driel and Liam Humphreys pulling the strings in midfield and almost took the lead before half-time when Joe Ashmore hit a 20-yarder that rocked the crossbar.

The second half saw Seaford more up for the game and on 59 minutes Joshua Tomkins rose to head home as the Lions defence stood watching.

Seaford looked to add to their tally but Ashmore thundered another shot against the bar, giving Pagham some hope.

Seconds later and the Pagham faithful went wild as the boys completed a double for the third year in a row.

The Lions fans were now in full voice and a penalty for handball was awarded. Irish powered the spot-kick to the keeper’s right and although Webb got his fingers to it, the ball it nestled in the net.

Five minutes later, Kilhams picked the ball up on the halfway line, withstood a number of challenges and found the time to float the ball past the keeper.

Only a couple of minutes later Crouch was rewarded for his efforts when he finished off a fine run from Matt Ryan.

* Pagham’s first team remain fourth in the SCFL premier division after a 1-0 defeat at title-chasing Shoreham. Pagham’s lasat game is at home this weekend to AFC Uckfield Town.

