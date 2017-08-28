Univeristy of Chichester duo take part in world games

Student footballers from the University of Chichester have been representing the national team in a worldwide tournament.

Midfielder Shannon Sievwright and winger Lucy Quinn were selected for Team GB’s women football squad to compete at the World University Games.

The undergraduates have joined a team of 18 players to compete in Chinese Taipei.

Perry Northeast is a sports development officer at Chichester and national head coach of women’s football for England Universities.

He said: ‘While at the university, both Lucy and Shannon have had fantastic journeys with regards to their development as footballers.

“We have worked closely with both students in trying to balance academic commitments alongside competing within a high-level sports environment.

Women’s football is growing in the UK but slowly, so it is important to play in major tournaments which are recognised internationally. Lucy Quinn

“It’s also been great to see their development as people and I’m sure that the attributes gained through University will give them successes in their chosen careers.

“The recent selections for the GB Universities team, which is the pinnacle of University sport, is a fine reward for their hard work and endeavour.”

The World Universities Games, the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympics, are held biannually at major cities across the world and this year are under way in Chinese Taipei.

The University of Chichester footballers have joined athletes from 13 other UK institutions at a training camp in Hong Kong before their opening game against Russia next week.

The call-up follows on from a successful few weeks for the duo which saw them win the European beach soccer championships with the England ladies national team, under the guidance of Northeast.

Lucy Quinn, a second-year physical education and sports coaching undergraduate, is a footballer for Yeovil Town in the Women’s Super League.

The 23-year-old said she intended to use the experience to gain a place in the England team at the 2019 World Cup in France.

She added: “Women’s football is growing in the UK but slowly, so it is important to play in major tournaments which are recognised internationally.

“This is an opportunity to gain experience so that I can progress and play fulltime with Yeovil Town, that is my intention.”

The University of Chichester has a heritage of supporting women in sport and was recently selected by the English FA to open a high-performance football centre.

The centre will be overseen by the governing body to develop females in the game as players and coaches in top-quality academic facilities.

Shannon Sievwright, a final-year BA (Hons) sport development and coaching student, plays for Pompey Ladies.

Having recently completed a UEFA B licence, she was awarded a year-long contract to coach young players in Portsmouth to start after she graduates later this year.

The 22-year-old said: “My dream is to go as far as I can in football as a player but also as a coach. In particular, I would love to coach in the national women’s team.”

The World University Games run until August 30.

Follow Lucy Quinn and Shannon Sievwright’s progress with the team at the University of Chichester’s snapchat account @chiuni.

To find out more about women’s football at the University of Chichester go to www.ucsu.org or alternatively visit www.chi.ac.uk/sport

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!