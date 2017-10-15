Vallis leads victory charge as Chi City lads hit nine

Chi City Youth under-15s dominated their derby at Whyke from start to finish with James Vallis scoring within five minutes after a great Will Glanville cross.

Seb Hadnett fed Vallis for his second after ten minutes.

The second half saw Chichester attack from the off and soon Vallis scored two more and take a well-earned rest.

Sam Weller scored a well-deserved goal, followed by strikes from Fergus Evans, Hadnett, Glanville and Ollie Clarke to give Chi a 9-0 win in a great display against a spirited Whyke side.

Five wins out of five keeps the Chichester bandwagon rolling.

Chi Youth: Cogger, Briant, Moth, Evans, Mill, Clarke, Hadnett, W Glanville, J Glanville, Weller, Vallis, Sanzen-Baker, Dixon, Whitfield.

