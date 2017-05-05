VIDEO: Chi City Ladies are champions

Chichester City Ladies are heading for the big league after marching to the Women’s Premier League division one south and west title with a game to spare.

They hammered St Nicholas Ladies 10-0 in front of more than 200 fans at Oaklands Park to seal the sole automatic promotion place for a spot in next season’s Premier League south.

Jess Lewry led the way with a hat-trick as the Green Army took the visitors - who had arrived with only nine players and played a 4-4-0 formation for most of the night - apart.

There were great scenes after the whistle as the trophy was presented to captain Becky Barron and players, manager Liam Greenfield and his coaches uncorked the champagne bottles.

Next season will be a big test for Chi - they’ll face the likes of Portsmouth, West Ham and Cardiff ladies in the higher division - but this season has shown they are too good for division one and deserve their shot at the big-time.

See a report and pictures in next week’s (May 11) Chi Observer.

Chi City Ladies begin the title celebrations

