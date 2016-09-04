Westbourne win Jubilee Trophy as league’s 50th season starts

The Chichester and West Sussex Sunday League’s golden jubilee kicked off in fine style with a thrilling Jubilee Trophy match between last season’s League Champions AFC Chichester and Charity Cup winners Westbourne at Arundel.

AFC Chichester got off to a flying start. Dan Bassil fired the champions ahead in the very first minute leaving Ben Walker in the Bourne goal flat-footed.

A spirited show from Westbourne saw chances created at both ends and Ricky Lidbetter equalise after 27 minutes. AFC Chichester had the chance to go into the break with their lead restored when in the 43rd minute they were awarded a spot-kick for an obvious handball by a Westbourne defender. Tom Bayley was denied by a great save from Walker.

HT 1-1

The contest became all the more exciting midway through the second period. First Lidbetter fired Westbourne ahead for the first time with a great strike, his second of the match, after 69 minutes – only to see Andy Hounsome level it at 2-2 just six minutes later with a bullet header.

Despite several near misses no further goals were scored and the destination of the Trophy was to be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

With both sides scoring their first three penalties each, AFC Chichester buckled first when their fourth penalty was sent high over the crossbar.

FT 2-2

Both teams then scored their next penalties leaving the Westbourne player/manager Ben Cummings the opportunity to secure victory. But Brad Membry pulled off a competent save to send the shoot-out to sudden death.

Again it was Walker in the Westbourne performing heroics, pulling off a fine save allowing Westbourne to grab the Trophy with a well-taken penalty, winning 5-4.

The evening concluded with league president Dennis Leonard (pictured) presenting the trophies.

AFC Chichester: Membry, S Williams, Carrigher, Gaffney, Whitehead, Hounsome, Byles, Pengelly, Bayley, Bassil, Phillips. Subs: Raven, Pearce, Jefkins, L Williams; Kelly

Westbourne: Walker, Dyer, Howe, Michael, Lidbetter, Soper, Slade, Lancaster, Galmoye, Carter, Cummings. Subs: Barnes, Carrington, Pearson.

