Wilson wins it for Bosham... Sids win at Rottingdean

Bosham battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win against a rugged Worthing Town outfit to move up the SCFL division two table.

Last season’s club captain James Wilson bagged the winner in an enjoyable encounter at Walton Lane.

It took a while before the first real effort on goal came and it was Callum Coker who had it for the Robins on the quarter-hour. Coker showed a great turn of foot to reach a through-ball ahead of Blues keeper Shane Felton but his poke towards goal didn’t have enough on it and defender Justin Elborough cleared.

On 24 minutes, the excellent Coker edged the hosts in front. Grant Radmore got free down the right and swung in a perfect cross and Coker met it with an exquisite sidefoot volley past Felton and into the net.

Bosham grew in confidence but the Reds had to be aware of the pace of the visitors, for whom Tom Slater and Chris Welbourne looked dangerous on the attack.

Worthing were forced into a counter-attack strategy by Bosham, who enjoyed a large amount of territory and possession but chances came and went leaving bosses Gary Lines and Paul Marsh a little frustrated.

Bosham quickly regained possession and Wilson got sight of goal and poked an effort confidently into the far corner past the desperate dive of Felton to restore the lead.

Coker again went close just after the half-hour, forcing a great save from Felton who was doing great things to keep Worthing in it.

A few minutes after the restart Worthing levelled to delight the visiting support. A free-kick outside the Bosham penalty area was taken by Stephen Warr, who rifled a superb shot over the wall and into the bottom corner past Reds keeper Nick Hall.

Bosham regrouped and forced a couple of corners. From one Sam James smacked a header against the bar.

On the hour Bosham had a penalty for a handball on the goal line. Harry Crawford saw red for the offence but Felton made a quality save from Radmore to keep the match level.

The Robins had further chances with only excellent saves by Felton from Coker and sub Harry Lidster denying Bosham a third.

This week Bosham make the long trip to Westfield with the table tightening up nicely.

Bosham: Hall, Smith, Neal, James, Docherty, Reynolds, Wilson, Radmore, Coker, Lewis, Bedford. Subs: Lidster, Bell, Miles.

ALAN PRICE

* Sidlesham’s solid start to the season continued with a 2-0 win at Rottingdean.

Dan Bassil and Tom Bayley scored in each half to move Daren Pearce’s side up to fourth place.