Worthing defender joins rivals Rocks

Former Worthing Football Club defender Corey Heath has agreed to join local rivals Bognor Regis.

Heath, 21, who announced he would not be signing a new contract at Woodside Road last month, has decided to join the Rocks, who were promoted into National South last season.

The centre-back came through the ranks at Nyewood Lane and has now agreed on a return to the club he represented at youth team level.

Heath helped Worthing win the Ryman League South Division play-offs in 2015/16 and they finished 14th in the Premier Division last season.

He will now play at a higher standard again next season, after Rocks gained promotion into National South through the Ryman League Premier Division play-offs.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.