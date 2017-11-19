Youth football: Trojans lift cup... Midhurst welcome new backer

Barnham Trojans under-ten Blues have lifted the Arun and Chichester Youth League Cup.

They did it with a well-deserved victory after a mammoth three-way battle to reach the final. This was a great achievement considering the team were hit by many departures at the end of last season.

The team have a great spirit and played together brilliantly. Thanks goes to the players and supporters for making it a day to remember.

* Midhurst & Easebourne under-11s are proudly showing off their new track tops, received from Ben Bryder of W Bryder and Sons funeral directors.

The 154-year-old business has been sent a massive thank-you by the boys and their coaches for their sponsorship.

