Ex-Chelsea and Greek top-flight star joins Rocks

Walter Figueira is the latest addition to Bognor’s attacking options.

The winger, who impressed in the pre-season win at Pagham, had his international clearance certificate from Greece completed on Friday afternoon.

He was set to go straight into the squad for today’s visit to Billericay.

After impressing as a junior at Hampton & Richmond, Figueira began his career at Chelsea.

He played 22 games (scoring five goals) for the under-18s and under-21s before injury curtailed his stay at Stamford Bridge. Having been released, he played one game at Hayes and Yeading in the Conference South before moving to Greece.

He joined AO Platania FC, who play in the top division in Greece, and made 11 appearances for them last season. He also played on loan at Acharnaikos, who play in the league below the top division.

His header at Pagham can be seen in the tweet embedded in this story.

Figueira is likely to make his home debut against Worthing on bank holiday Monday (3pm).

