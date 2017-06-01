Fraser is a praiser as he bids Rocks farewell

Midfielder James Fraser said it was a tough decision to leave Bognor - and only had good things to say about the Rocks.

Fraser scored 26 goals last season in Bognor's promotion-winning season but agreed a deal to join rivals Worthing last week.

The 28-year-old said the travel from his home in Brighton was a big factor in his decision, while he is also looking forward to playing again for Worthing, where his senior career began.

He said: "It was a really tough decision. The travelling from Brighton was a reason and it was a hard decision but one I had to make. I've got a little girl who is six months, so can't spend too much time out of the flat.

"It's a shame Bognor is at the other end of Sussex to me because it's a brilliant club and they were absolutely fantastic to me.

"I spoke to Dabba (Darin Killpartrick) before I returned last summer and would say to any youngster who has fallen out of love with the game to go to Bognor and get your confidence back up with the coaching there."

Fraser, who played for Bognor from 2010 to 2012 before returning to the Rocks last summer, admitted he had to win some fans over originally: "When I went back to Bognor last summer, I had a bit of stick as some of the fans weren't too sure about my signing.

"But at the end of the season they couldn't have thanked me enough.

"Sometimes things like that help because you want to prove people wrong and it gives you an incentive to work even harder and try even harder to achieve things.

"I don't think it's a bad thing and it's the same at Worthing now. I'm excited to play in front of the Worthing fans again, they're great fans and are noisy which always helps when you're on the pitch."