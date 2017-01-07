Fraser’s on the spot as Billericay are beaten

A 94th-minute James Fraser penalty saw Rocks take all three points from a feisty fixture against in-form Billericay Town - enough to keep them top of the Ryman premier.

It was revenge for an FA Cup tie at Billericay earlier in the season when the Essex hosts won thanks to a throw-in that appeared to go in directly without a touch from any player.

Jimmy Wild was missing as Jimmy Muitt took his place up front. Chad Field returned to the centre of defence with Ed Sanders dropping to the bench.

Early on Field had to head out a curling cross from Jimmy Sheperd. Kam Guthmy won a corner for the visitors but Lewis Taafe’s kick was headed away by Sami El-Abd.

Calvin Davies’ long ball found Ollie Pearce, who was closed down by Jack Giddens in the Blues goal and he conceded a corner.

Pearce’s free-kick went to Harvey Whyte on the right but his driven cross was well caught by the goalkeeper.

As a draw looked certain, Crane won a penalty after his attempt struck a defender’s hand inside the area.

Dipo Akinyemi had the first real chance of the afternoon. His low strike from just outside the area had to be pushed away by Dan Lincoln.

Abs Seymour’s short corner picked out Taafe, whose cross was too high.

Akinyemi smashed an effort well over the crossbar on 12 minutes.

On the counter, Dylan Barnett won the ball and found Pearce who played in James Muitt, but his cross was just too much for Fraser.

Field caught Akinyemi in a challenge but Seymour’s free-kick hit the wall and was cleared.

Matt Johnson was booked for a foul on Davies on 18 minutes. A needless pull of the arm saw the Pompey loanee tugged to the ground.

Fraser’s fierce effort was deflected for a corner.

Alex Parsons’ cross fell to Muitt, whose rising shot was well stopped by Giddens.

Lincoln had to punch yet another corner away by Taafe.

Whyte’s looping cross found Pearce on the back post but his header was well caught by Giddens on 31 minutes.

Barnett fired over the bar as Bognor began to come back at Billericay.

On 42 minutes Davies’ cross found Fraser and he spun around and shot with power. His attempt forced Giddens into a fingertip save.

Right on half-time Muitt was chopped down by Frankie Curley. After a debate with the referee only a yellow card was given to Curley when perhaps he should have seen red. There were heated exchanges as the players made their way off.

HT 0-0

Billy Bricknell stubbed a shot wide of the post on 48 minutes, then Muitt was booked for an altercation in the middle of the field.

Pearce’s cross was begging to be put away but Muitt miscued it.

A Barnett cross was headed over by Parsons on 58 minutes.

Guthmy beat his marker to swing the ball into the box and Lincoln had to divert it round the frame with his palm. Shortly after, Lincoln had to double-fist another corner out of the box.

Lincoln miscued a pass out from the back before dashing back into his box. Taafe snatched it but his shot flew over the bar.

Seymour went in for a sliding challenge but didn’t get anything of the ball from Muitt and so went in the book. Danny Fitzsimons received a booking for complaining.

The free-kick by Pearce floated kindly for Field in space in the box and he glanced his header wonderfully beyond Giddens on 65 minutes.

Johnson’s shot was blocked bravely before another ball into the area was well stopped by Lincoln.

Gary Charman replaced Davies on 69 minutes for Bognor.

On 73 minutes there was a scuffle between Charman and Bricknell as tempers flared. No cards were shown.

Goldy Capela replaced the impressive Akinyemi on 73 minutes for the visitors.

Fraser combined with Barnett down the left. Barnett bounced in a great cross but Giddens got there first.

James Crane came on for the hard-working Muitt and Kreshnik Krasniqi replaced Guthmy for the visitors on 80 minutes.

Parsons squared the ball to Fraser, who composed himself before shooting from the edge of the box, but Giddens was equal to it.

The Blues levelled on 83 minutes. Lincoln misjudged the flight of a shot from Taafe, who hit it from distance, and the ball dipped into the net.

In a feisty final few minutes Capela had the ball in the net again following a cross he hooked in. The goal was disallowed for offside and an obstruction on the goalkeeper on the line on 89 minutes.

As a draw looked certain, Crane won a penalty after his attempt struck a defender’s hand inside the area. Four minutes into stoppage time Fraser sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot to send the Rocks fans home happy and keep Bognor on top of the league.

The Rocks now look forward to visiting Shoreham on Tuesday for a quarter-final in the Parafix Sussex Senior County Cup (7.45pm).

Rocks: Lincoln, Whyte, Barnett, Tuck, El-Abd (c), Field (Sanders 85), Fraser, Davies (Charman 69), Mutt (Crane 80), Pearce, Parsons. Unused subs: Budd, Dolcetti.

by Liam Goodley

Att - 421

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!