PICTURE SPECIAL: Rocks edged out by Crawley in Sussex derby

Harry Kewell took his Crawley Town side to Bognor as the two Sussex sides continued their pre-season programme – and it was the League Two side who came out on top.

For a long time at Nyewood Lane, Bognor led 1-0 - and deservedly so - as Ollie Pearce’s goal separated the sides and the Rocks missed a host of other chances.

The Rocks do battle with Crawley / Picture by Tim Hale

But late strikes by Dennon Lewis and Moussa Sanoh earned the Reds a 2-1 win.

See some of the action in Tim Hale’s picture gallery, above

