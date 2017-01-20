Rocks duo set to play for Chichester City

Rocks players Ed Sanders and Lorenzo Dolcetti are set to play for Chichester City this weekend - but Bognor boss Jamie Howell is quick to insist it doesn’t mean they are not wanted at Nyewood Lane.

Instead, Howell says, it will help keep them match-fit at a time when his relatively injury-free squad means he cannot fit everyone into the team who deserves to be playing.

Sanders in particular has been impressive at the back for the Rocks but at present he finds himself behind Sami El-Abd and Chad Field in the pecking order for places in the centre of the defence.

Howell said he’d need all three - plus Gary Charman, who’s been on the bench of late - for the hectice run-in to the campaign.

Dolcetti has also impressed in midfield when he has played but is another not seen as first-choice just now.

Chichester, third in the Southern Combination premier, have a long trip to Newhaven this weekend and the addition of Sanders and Dolcetti will boost boss Miles Rutherford’s options.

The Rocks head to Canvey Island as they bid to stay top of the Ryman premier, with striker Jimmy Wild the only man in the treatment room.

STEVE BONE

