Rocks' National League South fixtures are revealed

The Rocks' fixtures for their first season back in National League South have been released - and they're in for an early reunion with old boss Jamie Howell.

The fixture list reveals that Bognor will welcome Howell back to Nyewood Lane with Eastbourne Borough on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

Their 2017-18 National League South fixtures were revealed yesterday and the home clash with Howell’s new charges is one of the early-season highlights. The return game at Priory Lane takes place on Easter Monday, April 2.

Rocks fans will particularly look forward to a festive double-header with big rivals Havant.

They go to West Leigh Park on Boxing Day then host the return game on New Year’s Day.

Whitehawk are also early-season visitors to Bognor – they are in town on Tuesday, August 15, while the Rocks visit their Enclosed Ground on Saturday, January 6.

After starting the season at home to Bath City on Saturday, August 5, Bognor face two away games in the first week.

They make the long trip west to Poole Town on Tuesday, August 8, then go to Welling on Saturday 12.

The 42-game league season ends at home to Dartford on Saturday, April 28.

Many culture-loving Bognor followers are also looking forward to visits to cities like Truro, Bath and Oxford – which fall on three Saturdays, October 28, December 9 and April 21.

Rocks’ Vanarama National League South fixtures 2017-18

(Early FA Cup and Trophy dates shown – draws not yet made)

Sat Aug 5 Bath City H

Tue Aug 8 Poole Town A

Sat Aug 12 Welling United A

Tue Aug 15 Whitehawk H

Sat Aug 19 Weston-Super-Mare H

Sat Aug 26 East Thurrock United A

MonAug 28 Eastbourne Borough H

Sat Sep 2 Chelmsford City A

Tue Sep 5 Hungerford Town FC H

Sat Sep 9 Wealdstone A

Tue Sep 12 Hemel Hempstead Town A

Sat Sep 16 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 23 Gloucester City H

Sat Sep 30 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 7 Dartford A

Sat Oct 14 Oxford City H

Sat Oct 21 Chippenham H

Sat Oct 28 Truro City A

Sat Nov 4 Braintree Town A

Sat Nov 11 Hampton & Richmond Borough H

Sat Nov 18 St. Albans City A

Sat Nov 25 Buildbase FA Trophy Q3

Sat Dec 2 Concord Rangers H

Sat Dec 9 Bath City A

Sat Dec 16 Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Dec 23 Poole Town H

Tue Dec 26 Havant & Waterlooville A

MonJan 1 Havant & Waterlooville H

Sat Jan 6 Whitehawk A Emirates

Sat Jan 13 Welling United H

Sat Jan 20 Wealdstone H

Sat Jan 27 Hungerford Town FC A

Sat Feb 3 Truro City H

Sat Feb 10 Chippenham A

Sat Feb 17 Braintree Town H

Sat Feb 24 Hampton & Richmond Borough A

Sat Mar3 St. Albans City H

Sat Mar10 Concord Rangers A

Sat Mar17 East Thurrock United H

Sat Mar24 Weston-Super-Mare A

Sat Mar31 Chelmsford City H

MonApr 2 Eastbourne Borough A

Sat Apr 7 Gloucester City A

Sat Apr 14 Hemel Hempstead Town H

Sat Apr 21 Oxford City A

Sat Apr 28 Dartford H