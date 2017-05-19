Search

RUMOUR MILL: Conte to be given £200m to strengthen Chelsea squad | Monaco reject Liverpool's £64.4m bid for Mbappe | Aguero wants assurances about role at Man City | Crystal Palace eye Clichy and Sagna | Redknapp trying to tempt Keane to join Birmingham revolution | Manchester United ready to move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte

0
Have your say

Big transfer kitty for Conte next season.

Today's transfer news.