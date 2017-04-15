VIDEO: Howell delighted as Rocks set up Havant showdown

Bognor beat Harlow 3-0 at Nyewood Lane to go back on top of the Ryman premier and set up a cracker of a title showdown at Havant on Monday.

The Rocks boss was pleased with his team’s efforts, which saw Gary Charman’s header and a double from the penalty spot by James Fraser see off the Middlesex visitors.

James Fraser scored two / Picture by Tim Hale

It leaves Bognor one point ahead of Havant for their West Leigh Park meeting on Monday.

See his full post-match interview in the video above.

Read here how the Rocks saw off nine-man Harlow

And stick with this website and @stevebone1 on Twitter for the best coverage of Havant v Rocks on Monday - it’s a 3pm kick-off.

