VIDEO: Howell happy with Rocks’ derby-day point

Bognor boss Jamie Howell felt a draw was a fair result after his side and Havant played out an excellent advert for Ryman League football.

Ed Sanders secured a point for Howell and Darin Killpartrick’s team after Ryan Woodford has headed Havant into a half-time lead.

James Crane with ex-Rock Jason Prior during the Nyewood Lane derby / Picture by Tim Hale

Either side could have won it in an open and attacking second half but a point apiece kept Bognor and the Hawks second and third in the Ryman premier table.

Afterwards Howell praised his players - not just for holding the Hawks and pushing them all the way, but for a first half of the season which has seen them exceed expectations.

See his interview on video, above - and see the Bognor Observer for match reports and reaction.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!