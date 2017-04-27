VIDEO INTERVIEW: Howell hails Rocks - and says bring on Dulwich

Rocks boss Jamie Howell praised the character of his players after they battled to the death to get the better of Wingate and Finchley in a dramatic play-off semi-final at Nyewood Lane.

Two goals by Ollie Pearce - the second in the fifth and final minute of injury time - saw Bognor through to a promotion play-off final against old rivals Dulwich Hamlet, which will be played at Nyewood Lane on Monday afternoon.

Jamie Howell / Picture by Tim Hale

It was a nervy night at the Lane as the Rocks first of all struggled to get the breakthrough against Wingate then failed to hold on to a 1-0 lead, something that had cost them dear in the title race just five days earlier.

But just as extra time loomed, Pearce popped up with his second to send the Nye Camp into raptures.

See Howell’s post-match interview above.

Here is a report on how it ended Rocks 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!