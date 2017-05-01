VIDEO: Rocks goal hero Pearce on the play-off triumph

Ollie Pearce was Bognor’s play-off goal hero - scoring twice in the semi-final against Wingate and weighing in with another to set up the final win over Dulwich Hamlet.

The striker is one of the club’s longest-serving players and was quick to say it was all about the whole squad as they celebrated promotion to National League South.

A near miss for the Rocks / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Pearce recalled days when Bognor were content to finish 14th in the league - a far cry from recent seasons when they have been challenging at the top every year.

See the interview with Pearce, above

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!