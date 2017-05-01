VIDEO: Rocks heroes get the party started

The Rocks players who have secured promotion to the National League South couldn’t wait to kick off the celebrations.

The singing, hugging and chanting began among them just as soon as they had finished being mobbed by the jubilant fans who stormed on to the pitch at the end of the play-off final that saw them beat Sulwich Hamlet 2-1.

The Rocks players rejoice / Picture by Kate Shemilt

There’s a great team spirit at the Lane and never was it more obvious to see than as the players soaked up the scenes and began their own celebrations.

See our video of them celebrating, above

