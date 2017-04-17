Picture gallery: Albion players and fans celebrate promotion

There were joyous scenes at the Amex this afternoon as Albion celebrated promotion to the Premier League.

Brighton make a return to the top flight of English football for the first time since 1983 and now need just three points from three games to be crowned champions of the Championship.

Here's a selection of pictures taken by Steve Bailey and Phil Westlake as players and fans celebrated promotion.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!