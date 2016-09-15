Pompey prospect Davies is back with Bognor

Bognor have secured a second loan spell for all-action full-back Calvin Davies.

They have re-signed the youngster on loan from Fratton Park while also extending the loans from Brighton for Dylan Barnett and Thomas Byrne.

We really do value the relationship we have with both clubs. Jamie Howell

Davies made a big impression at Bognor during his spell last season, which ended with the disappointment of a bad injury in the opening seconds of the second leg of the FA Trophy semi-final at Grimsby.

Having now recovered from that injury, Davies returned recently for Portsmouth’s under-23 side, and is relishing the opportunity of getting playing time while with the Rocks.

The 19-year-old has already played for Pompey’s first team on one occasion and hopes his time at Nyewood Lane will assist him getting back to that level.

Both wideman Barnett and striker Byrne have been among the goals in their short stint at Bognor and Byrne further impressed last week playing for the Republic of Ireland under-19 side, scoring the opening goal in a 3-1 win over Austria.

Byrne’s loan has been extended until January, while Barnett can look forward to a further month with the Rocks - as first revealed in the Bognor Observer and on this website on Thursday morning, when we also revealed Pompey may be about to help boost the Rocks squad. Both loans had been due to expire after the FA Cup match at Billericay.

Bognor officials said they appreciated the support received from both Pompey and Brighton.

Manager Jamie Howell said: “We really do value the relationship we have with both clubs. The youth loan system works well for both the loaning club as well as ourselves, as it provides valuable experience and playing time for the players, while giving us the opportunity of bolstering our squad at a time when we have suffered badly with injuries.”

Bognor head to Billericay in the FA Cup on Saturday and are due to go to Kingstonian in the league on Monday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!