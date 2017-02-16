Business as usual after Foster’s Pompey exit

POMPEY promised it’s business as usual after Ian Foster’s departure.

And assistant manager Leam Richardson dismissed the idea the Blues would not be as well-prepared for games without the first-team coach.

Foster’s exit from Fratton Park was confirmed on Wednesday as he takes up a roll in the England set-up.

He has not worked at the club since announcing his news to Paul Cook and his staff after the defeat at Wycombe’s Adams Park.

Pompey have won the two games since that departure and there are no plans to replace the 40-year-old at present.

Richardson feels the transition since Foster left the coaching staff has been smooth.

He said: What’s going to change? If I’m honest, not much.

‘In this game nothing stops. Things stand still for nobody – players, managers, owners.

‘This is still a club which is heavily supported and we’ve had games to prepare for – we’ve just got on with it.

‘It’s our normal routine, work ethic and normal working week.

‘I think we’re fine. I think the manager has a lot of belief in himself, as have I.

‘Collectively, with the other lads who are on the staff, we have a very good staff for this level.’

As well as working with the first team, Foster also looked after the under-23 and reserve sides as part of his Pompey role.

They were duties he shared with Mikey Harris, and the existing staff are now set to work together over the rest of the season without further additions.

Richardson added: ‘I’d begrudge anyone who’d question our preparation. We’re as well-prepared as anybody.

‘If an individual wants to move on and get a job, in this day and age you’re allowed to apply for jobs and do that.

‘I’ve got a lot of belief in myself, the manager and the other staff moving forward.

‘We’ve been successful over the years. I don’t think it’s a massive issue.

‘He’s applied for a job, he wanted to go and he wanted to leave Portsmouth. Fair play to him.

‘We continue to prepare and prepare properly for the games. We’re out to win as many games as we can. It’s not changed our thought process. Not a bit.

‘Between us we all chip in. There’s no status around our club. From Mark Kelly to Mikey Harris, Blakey (Robbie Blake) and myself. We’re all good.’

- JORDAN CROSS