Coleman: We didn’t make most of nervous Pompey crowd

John Coleman felt Pompey were ‘gone’ as his side failed to take advantage of a nervous Fratton Park.

And the Accrington Stanley boss bemoaned his side not being given a penalty as his side fell to a 2-0 loss.

Coleman renewed rivalries with his friend-turned-foe in Pompey boss Paul Cook in Saturday’s clash.

And he was frustrated his side didn’t take advantage of the tension which fell over Pompey’s home after they went in front after Matt Clarke’s 75-second header.

Coleman told accringtonstanley.co.uk: ‘They’d gone. They’d gone – after that 15-minute spell.

‘They were panicking and all over the place when the crowd got edgy.

‘We’re not little Accy anymore. The fact that Portsmouth are wasting time after six minutes tells you.

‘We were picking the ball up and putting it in their box.

‘We didn’t do enough though, and, on balance they probably deserved the win.’

Coleman fumed at being awarded a penalty decision after what he believed was a foul on striker Billy Kee.

He felt referee Gavin Ward was influenced by the home crowd in making his decision and was angry with his side’s slow start.

Coleman said: ‘We went asleep. How you go asleep in front of 16,000 is beyond me but we did.

‘Then for 30 minutes after that they were better than us. We were shell-shocked

‘It was another big decision at Fratton Park. It won’t be the last one this season Portsmouth.

‘Too often this season we’ve had major decisions like that go against us. That’s another one which went against us.

‘We got on free-kick in their half. They must have had nine or 10. Maybe that happens when you have 15,000 fans baying for blood.

‘Billy Kee goes around the corner and gets his boot swiped off with the kick.

‘The ref says not every contact is a penalty, but on that occasion it is - and he’ll be disappointed that he didn’t have the courage.

