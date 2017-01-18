Cup magic fires Pompey young gun to career high

Adam May savoured the highlight of his career after helping Sutton United to FA Cup glory.

And the young Pompey prospect admitted he’d never seen celebrations like those which took place after their shock win over AFC Wimbledon.

May was part of the U’s side which set up a date with Championship high-fliers Leeds next weekend with a 3-1 victory.

That represents a new high for the 19-year-old, who is on loan at Gander Green Lane for the remainder of the season.

May said: ‘It’s got to be the best moment so far for me in my career.

‘It’s obviously really good to play in the FA Cup, especially at such a young age.

‘But to now be in the fourth round at Sutton who are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition is a great achievement for myself and the club.

‘The celebrations were crazy and something that I have never experienced before. We took 1,000 fans to the game and it was a massive moment for then, amazing for the supporters.

‘There were some good celebrations in the dressing room and afterwards back at the training ground.

‘I wasn’t really expecting to be brought on in a situation like that.

‘I was thinking it was going to be the attacking players coming on.

‘But the gaffer said he put his trust in me after playing well for the team at the weekend.

‘He told me to go out and do the same thing.

‘I’d like to think I did that – and we got three goals in the process!’

May was introduced with 24 minutes remaining with the Dons leading 1-0.

That led to him playing a key role as the game was turned upside down.

The win continues a glorious few days for May after scoring his first senior goal against Worthing last weekend.

He said: ‘It came out of nowhere really.

‘We were 1-0 down and piling on the pressure.

‘It just looked as if it was going to be one of those days for us.

‘But it just clicked and we ended up with three in the last 15!

‘It’s been a really good week for me.

‘I’ve been waiting for something like this to happen in my career.

‘In a week I’ve got my first senior goal and got into the FA Cup fourth round.

‘That’s not bad going!’