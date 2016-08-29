Defender hopeful he made his point to Cook

Tom Davies savoured his Pompey league debut and reflected: I seized my chance.

Davies is hopeful he’s given Paul Cook no choice but to leave him in the side after an impressive showing in the 1-0 success at Exeter.

The defender put in a powerful performance at St James Park as the Blues picked up their third shutout in four outings.

Victory was also Pompey’s first maximum on the road this season as they chalked up back-to-back successes.

Davies feels he’s had to show patience following his summer arrival from Accrington Stanley.

But he’s now confident he’s laid down a marker and seized his opportunity.

Davies said: ‘It was nice to finally start in the league for my new team.

‘It’s been a while coming and I’ve had to be patient. The lads who’ve come in have done really well.

‘So I knew when I had the chance I had to grasp it. Hopefully I’ve given the gaffer a problem when it comes to picking the team.

‘There’s a lot of good players there, although Jack (Whatmough) has had the injury and it’s been tough for him.

‘So I’ve had to bide my time but hopefully I’ve given the gaffer no option but to leave me in.

‘I came here to play. I’ve not come to Pompey to get away from home or move to the seaside.

‘So I’ve hopefully shown the gaffer what I can do and he’ll leave me in.’

Davies formed a sound partnership with Christian Burgess at the back as they repelled Exeter.

That was after he came in at the expense of Adam Barton in one of two changes from the win over Colchester.

Davies feels the players have the right attributes to form a strong link-up in the middle of Pompey’s back four.

He said: ‘Burge is a great player.

‘I’ve watched him from the sidelines for the last few weeks.

‘I know what he can and can’t do and hopefully I complemented him.

‘I don’t mind who I play with really, but being selfish I want to be on the pitch myself.

‘Hopefully me and Burge can start something good, though, and we can keep more clean sheets now. I think we blend together quite well.

‘He’s been good so far this season.

‘I’m a bit more aggressive and put my head on things and go out and put in tackles.

‘He keeps me in check, though, because I have a tendency to be a bit too aggressive at times.

‘All of the experience across that back five helps.’

Gary Roberts’ 85th-minute penalty was the difference between the two sides on Saturday.

But that paved the way for late Exeter pressure as the home side pushed for an equaliser.

There were also a number of blocks from Pompey in the second half which were important to the success.

Davies said: ‘It felt solid and to keep a clean sheet is important.

‘Teams aren’t going to come up against us and just give us the win.

‘You could see how desperate they were for the result and how much they stepped up their game because they were playing us.

‘They threw everything at us after Robbo scored the pen.

‘But, by hook or by crook, we stopped them.’