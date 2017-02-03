Doyle reveals reasons for Pompey move

EOIN DOYLE is out to rekindle his winning partnership with Paul Cook.

And the striker has pinpointed the Pompey boss as the reason he’s agreed to drop two divisions to join his new side’s promotion fight.

Doyle is set to make his Blues debut at Wycombe tomorrow, after sealing a loan move from Championship outfit Preston for the rest of the campaign.

The Irishman is linking up with Cook for the third time in his career after stints at Sligo Rovers and Chesterfield together.

The duo picked up silverware at both sides, winning the FAI Cup in 2011 and then lifting the League Two title in 2014.

Doyle’s goals proved crucial to both successes, and now the aim is to produce more of the same after linking up with his old boss.

He said: ‘The gaffer is the attraction.

‘The two previous spells with him were good.

‘I think he’s one of those characters you love to do well for.

‘You give that extra five or 10 per cent to go out and get a result for someone like him.

‘We’ve done well together in the past – hopefully we can do it again now down here.

‘We got out of the league at the first time of asking for me, and the gaffer’s first full season at Chesterfield.

‘We did it. It was tough but doable.

‘Hopefully I can add that experience to the team, but there’s a lot of lads in that dressing room who’ve had success in their careers.

‘There’s a good blend so hopefully we can get over the line.

‘It’s the manager who appeals. I know he’s the man to get the best out of me, that’s why I came.

‘Hopefully we can be part of a promotion push here.

‘Please God it goes to plan, because it will be worth my while, worth the club’s while and everyone else’s because we’ll be in the next league.’

Doyle steps down from the second tier of the English game to join Pompey’s promotion bid.

That’s despite a whole host of League One sides such as Bolton, Southend and Coventry being keen on the 28-year-old.

Doyle underlined that’s not a concern for him after he found himself out of favour at Preston following a summer move from Cardiff.

‘A lot of people have said about it, but it’s not a factor for me,’ added Doyle.

‘It’s been a frustrating six months for me at Preston.

‘At a club like this of its size, it shouldn’t be where it is.

‘So it would be great to be a part of history in helping it to go up.

‘There were a good few clubs interested, but I told everyone this is where I wanted to be.

‘There was consideration for others just in case it didn’t work out, but I want to be here. I’m glad everyone made it happen.

‘I’m buzzing to be here and just eager to play now.’