Doyle: That’s Pompey atmosphere I’d heard about

EOIN DOYLE opened his Pompey goal account and told fans: That’s the atmosphere I’ve heard about.

Doyle savoured his first strike in a Blues shirt as he helped his side secure back-to-back league wins, following last night’s win against Blackpool.

The Irishman’s stoppage-time finish ensured a 2-0 victory over the Tangerines, which lifted Paul Cook’s side to fifth in League Two.

Pompey fans heeded the pre-match call to back their team by setting an upbeat atmosphere from the outset.

And Cook’s men responded with a first half of free-flowing football which was appreciated by the home crowd.

The atmosphere became more fraught as the Blues couldn’t find the killer second goal until the death.

The Fratton faithful stayed with their team, however, and were celebrating when Doyle settled it deep into the five minutes of added time.

The 28-year-old explained the night was the kind he anticipated when he agreed to drop into the fourth tier to link up with his old manager.

Doyle said: ‘The place was rocking, we played good football and set the tempo early on. It was a good game to be part of.

‘It was a tough, old game off the back of Saturday, but it was enjoyable and good to be a part of.

‘The games under the lights can be a bit more special and it felt a bit different. There was a bit of magic in the atmosphere and from the first minute the fans were rocking.

‘They were with us for the whole 96 minutes and I really enjoyed being part of it.

‘That was the atmosphere I was told of when I came here, it was really good to be part of that.

‘I hope there is plenty more occasions like that during the run-in now, because last night the fans were behind us and we definitely need them with us.

‘They were the 12th man for us and can really make the difference.’

The gap to the automatic promotion places remains four points, with Pompey still having a game in hand on third-placed Carlisle.

But it was a good night for Cook’s men, with sides around them in the chase to go up dropping points.

And it was an evening to savour for Doyle as he got off the mark for the Blues at the third time of asking.

The loanee from Preston was pleased he could create a memorable finish to the game.

He added: ‘I came inside and I thought I was going to get in at goal but three defenders got around me.

‘But I saw Carl (Baker), slipped me in and it was nice to get there for a tap-in.

‘It was great we got that second goal. It should have come sooner and it should have been from me, but I was pleased to get it.

‘It got us over the line – and it always adds to the atmosphere when it’s right at the end like that.

‘The place was rocking at the end and I enjoyed helping to create that with the goal.’