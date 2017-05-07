Evans salutes his perfect Pompey gamble

Gareth Evans celebrated his gamble paying off as he lifted the title.

Evans reflected on the his decision to turn down a contract with League One Fleetwood to join Pompey on trial in 2015.

Gareth Evans celebrates his goal. Picture: Joe Pepler

It was a move which gave up security as the 29-year-old tried to earn a deal at Fratton Park.

The punt has spectacularly paid off after the Blues were crowned League Two champions on Saturday.

Evans explained he took that plunge to savour what has unfolded across the weekend.

He said: ‘It’s an amazing feeling being champions.

‘It’s what I envisaged when I came here.

‘Two years ago I turned down a contract at Fleetwood to come on trial here.

‘I did that for moments like this.

‘I turned down a contract at a League One club to come here. But it’s these days you remember.

‘I got promoted at Fleetwood, but it’s totally different to see everyone as happy as they are here.’

Danny Rose ranked the success as the highlight of his career.

He had no doubt winning the title with Pompey outstripped achieving the same feat at Northampton last term.

Ten wins and a draw from 12 games tells the story of how his team pulled off an improbable championship win.

Rose admitted he felt there was a sense of fate about the achievement.

He said: ‘I can’t put into words what we’ve achieved.

‘Our staff have told us to never take our foot off the gas - and we’ve got our reward. It’s nothing short of incredible.

‘It was written in the stars.

‘This has surpassed everything.

‘We knew we had to get on a run. I did it at Northampton, but this is better.

‘It’s shows our character to do it in the manner we have.

‘To be champions here is so memorable.’

– JORDAN CROSS