Lowe on a high after famous double to seal Pompey promotion

JAMAL LOWE was all smiles after netting the crucial goals to seal Pompey’s promotion into League One.

And he revealed going up was always his ambition when he signed for the Blues.

Lowe replaced Carl Baker midway through the second half at Notts County when the game was locked at one apiece.

The former Hampton & Richmond forward was brimming with confidence after netting his maiden goal for Pompey in their 3-1 win against Yeovil at Fratton Park earlier in the month.

Lowe produced a moment of magic to put Paul Cook’s men in front in the 77th minute at Meadow Lane.

He received Kal Naismith’s pass and curled his shot beyond the reach of Adam Collin into the bottom corner.

And, in the 90th minute, the 22-year-old confirmed his place in Fratton Park folklore.

Lowe latched onto Michael Doyle’s quick free-kick and had just Collin to beat.

He remained as cool as ice to calmly chip his effort beyond the goalkeeper and send the travelling fans’ wild.

He said: ‘It was a nice little finish at the end, to be fair.

‘Most of the time it wouldn’t go in but it has, luckily.

‘Goals are just confidence, it took a while to get my first but, once that’s come, the confidence is only going to grow.

‘We knew they were getting a bit tired at the back and the gaffer said fresh legs will win us the game, which it did.

‘Conor Chaplin came on and stretched them a bit more, then I came on with fresh legs and they were getting tired at the back.

‘The first goal, the guy backed off me.

‘I just thought “I’m going to have a shot here” and it crept in.

‘The second one, I just about beat the offside trap and was one-on-one with the goalkeeper.’

For Lowe it was a second promotion in as many seasons after playing a pivotal part in Hampton & Richmond’s rise from Isthmian League premier division into National League South.

When he arrived at the Blues in January, the London-born attacker only had promotion in mind given the stature of the club.

And Lowe paid homage to the Fratton faithful, who invaded the Meadow Lane pitch after the final whistle.

‘Promotion was always the plan coming here,’ he added.

‘When you sign for a club like Portsmouth, you know what everyone expects.

‘I knew it was in the club’s hope and I’m glad to help them do it.

‘The supporters here are amazing.

‘Absolutely nothing compares to them.’

– Will Rooney