Naismith lauds Pompey formation factor

KAL NAISMITH lauded the success of Pompey’s return to 4-4-2.

The Blues winger again impressed in the 2-1 success over Leyton Orient which saw Paul Cook’s side move to within two points of the top three in League Two,

Cook took the decision to operate with two strikers at Fratton Park – something many supporters have been desperate to see.

It was the first time the approach has been utilised since the Boxing Day win at Newport County.

That saw two-goal fans’ favourite Conor Chaplin restored to the starting XI for the first time in nine games.

Naismith feels it’s personnel which counts over formations, but acknowledged the approach was a success.

He said: ‘I think it worked well.

‘The aim was to get the ball and play in their half.

‘You can talk tactics and formations, and we do because the gaffer works tirelessly on that with us. Nothing’s missed. But whether it’s one or two up top we have to effect the game.

‘The two up front worked well. We created chances, but whatever formation we play it’s up to the players to make it work. It’s up to us to create the openings.’

Naismith highlighted the importance of Pompey taking the lead – with a win arriving every time they strike first this season. But the 24-year-old felt his side should have made easier work of the victory.

He said: ‘We wanted to get the first goal, because when that happens we don’t lose.

‘It’s a 100-per-cent record when that happens, so we were delighted to get the goal.

‘We had a few good chances which would have allowed us to see it out better.

‘We allowed Leyton Orient something to go for, which shouldn’t have happened.’

– JORDAN CROSS