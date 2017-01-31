Pompey complete Doyle deal

POMPEY have completed the signing of Eoin Doyle.

The Blues have landed the striker on loan from Preston for the rest of the season.

Doyle arrives at Fratton Park with Pompey beating off competition from Bolton, Bradford and a host of sides in League One for the Irishman’s signature.

Landing the 28-year-old represents a statement of intent as Paul Cook gets his primary January transfer window target.

Doyle bagged 38 goals in 64 starts in the lower tiers of the English game when working with Cook at Chesterfield.

The former Cardiff striker joins after Ben Close departed for Eastleigh on loan and Adam Buxton exited after cancelling his contract.

Pompey do not anticipate there being any further transfer business before tonight’s 11pm deadline.