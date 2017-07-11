Pompey's trip to Eastleigh scrapped

Pompey's friendly at Eastleigh has been scrapped.

And instead Kenny Jackett's side will travel to the Rocks.

Following a pitch inspection at the Silverlake Stadium yesterday, it has been decided to call off Saturday's scheduled match.

The Spitfires had already been forced to cancel a fixture against AFC Wimbledon last weekend after their pitch was recently relaid.

Now the visit of Pompey has also fallen victim - but the Rocks have swiftly stepped in.

The Rocks had earlier this summer pulled out of a scheduled match with the League One side after the game was downgraded to a Pompey XI fixture.

Now the Blues will travel to Nyewood Lane on Saturday (1.30pm) - with a full team.