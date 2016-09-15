Robbo sums up Pompey belief

Gary Roberts has been backed to carry on delivering for Pompey.

And Blues assistant manager Leam Richardson believes Roberts’ fine form sums up the confidence flowing through Paul Cook’s side.

Roberts took his goal total to five in four games with his penalty in Saturday’s 4-2 success over Wycombe at Fratton Park.

The 32-year-old has been impressing in his central role behind the striker in Pompey’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

After being hindered by an ankle problem last term, Richardson feels fans are now starting to see the best of Roberts’ mercurial talents.

Richardson said: ‘I’ve played and worked with Gary Roberts for a number of years.

‘The one thing you’ll find he’s not short of is confidence.

‘Last year, the one thing he was disappointed with was his playing time because of injuries.

‘We know that, if he’s on the pitch, he’ll produce.

‘I don’t think he’s been below the play-offs in his career, so that’s a good omen for us.’

Pompey bid to make it five league wins on the bounce as they go to Accrington this weekend.

Belief is flowing for Cook’s side as they make the long trek to the Crown Ground to take on one of Richardson’s former clubs.

Richardson explained him and the coaching staff will to continue to feed that confidence this week ahead of the game.

He said: ‘Confidence has a massive part to play in anything. Any walk of life or any industry.

‘Sport is one of those industries where you need that – and our lads are full of it at the minute.

‘We’ll keep fuelling that and stay on an upward curve.’