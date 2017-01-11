Rose delivers challenge to Pompey

DANNY ROSE told Pompey the time’s come for them to deliver a winning run to seal promotion.

And the Blues midfielder has targeted the kind of collective consistency which can finally get them out of League Two.

Rose knows all about what it takes to produce the impetus to succeed in the fourth tier of the English game.

The former Northampton man was part of the Cobblers side who stormed to the title last term.

They did that off the back of a 10-game winning run and incredible 24-match unbeaten sequence over the second half of the campaign.

Likewise, the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Bristol Rovers strung together a run of results which ultimately led to their promotion.

Rose said: ‘This was the time of year Northampton really kicked in.

‘They were third around this stage of the season.

‘The last game we lost was against Pompey and then we won 11 on the bounce.

‘It’s important you pick up points early in the season, but this is the period when the new year comes around you really need to get on a run.

‘If we can get some kind of unbeaten or winning run together you can fly up the table, or extend the gap like we did at Northampton.

‘There’s no doubt those top three will be looking over their shoulders.

‘They’ll look for the results we’ve had, and know we’re coming and battling to get a result at all costs.

‘The table this time last season reiterates if you can get a run together what can happen. AFC Wimbledon sneaked into the play-offs last season late doors and went up.

‘It’s so important to be able to get on an unbeaten run and fly up the table at this time of year.

‘That’s what Northampton did. Eventually the gap became too big with other teams dropping points left, right and centre. The gap just grew too big and everyone eventually said forget about Northampton, they’re gone.’

Rose told of the feeling of confidence which grew as Northampton’s run to glory gathered pace. The 28-year-old explained it wasn’t individual consistency which counted.

He said: ‘People talk about team spirit and how do you generate that?

‘The one thing which does that is winning games. You win, you feed good. You win another and feel even better.

‘It just snowballs and at Northampton it was into something pretty special.

‘To go unbeaten for the final 24 games of the season you just feel confident going into games as a team.

‘Individuals can have a bad day. No one is going to be an eight or nine out of 10 every week.

‘We used to say if we don’t win a game we can’t lose it.

‘That was the mentality at Northampton. If you can apply that mentality you’ll nick enough wins to be successful.’