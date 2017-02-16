Team news: Evans winning Pompey fitness fight

Gareth Evans is winning his fight to be fit for Barnet.

Goalscorer Evans was taken off with 15 minutes left in the win over Blackpool with a shoulder injury.

But he is set to continue at right-back as Pompey go to The Hive.

Curtis Main is still sidelined with an ongoing knee problem.

Otherwise, it’s a clean bill of health for Paul Cook’s side as they face new boss Kevin Nugent’s outfit.

Cook is set to continue with the 4-2-3-1 formation he’s returned to in recent weeks. The Blues will be looking for their 14th league clean sheet of the season.