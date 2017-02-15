The lowdown on new Pompey signing Stanley Aborah

POMPEY have moved to strengthen their options with the arrival of Stanley Aborah until the end of the season.

The midfielder joins for the rest of the campaign after leaving League Two rivals Notts County. Aborah has undertaken an unusual and well-travelled career in the game before touching down at Fratton Park. Here’s the lowdown on the 29-year-old.

n Stanley Aborah is a graduate of the world-famous Ajax academy – which he joined in 2001. He left the Dutch giants five years later after making four senior appearances.

n One of Aborah’s Ajax outings came against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Champions League in 2004.

n Aborah has enjoyed a well-travelled career taking in a stint in Holland. He’s also played in Belgium, Slovenia, Slovakia, Kuwait and for English clubs Gillingham and Notts County at the age of 29.

n As well as Ajax, Aborah has played for established European clubs such as Dutch sides Vitesse Arnhem and Den Bosch. He’s also turned out for Anderlecht and Gent in Belgium and Hungarian powerhouse Ferencvaros.

n Unusually for a footballer, Aborah has a Linkedin page but has no active presence on Twitter.

n After being signed by Ricardo Moniz, Aborah made 42 appearances in 19 months at Meadow Lane, scoring a single goal. When Moniz left the club he fell out with a succession of managers.

n Aborah picked up some silverware when moving to Ferencvaros, where he lifted the Hungarian League Cup in 2013.

n After leaving Ajax he joined top-flight Dutch side Den Bosch where he bagged three goals in 21 outings.

n The Ghanaian-Belgian had a trial at Middlesbrough and planned training with Crystal Palace fell through before he joined Gillingham in 2010.

n His time in Kuwait with Al-Salmyiah came to an acrimonious end when Aborah became involved in a contract wrangle. That kept the midfielder from playing for a year before he joined Notts County.

n Aborah was born in Kumasi, Ghana, but has held Belgian nationality since he was 10 and picked up international honours for his country at youth level.