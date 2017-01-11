Transfer Watch: Striker leaves Pompey opponents

JAY SIMPSON has departed Leyton Orient for America.

The Orient striker has made a switch to MLS side Philadelphia Union from Pompey’s opponents on Saturday.

Simpson played 99 times, scoring 36 goals, and was second in the League Two goal charts last term, but has struggled for form this time around.

That led to the former Hull and Arsenal striker leaving Brisbane Road after just over two years.

Simpson will join up with his new side in preparation for the new MLS season which gets underway in March.

Elsewhere, Luton have confirmed the signing of Lawson D’Ath from Northampton. The move will see the midfielder drop a division to provide the Hatters with extra fire-power in the middle of the park, as Nathan Jones’ side battle it out for promotion.

D’Ath was a key figure in the title-winning Northampton side last season, playing 44 times as he looks to replicate that success after his switch to Kenilworth Road.

At the bottom of the table there has been a flurry of signings for the two lowest-placed teams in the Football League.

Cheltenham have completed a double deal for keeper Scott Brown and defender William Boyle.

Brown arrives on loan from Wycombe with Boyle joining from Huddersfield.

Newport County have swooped for four new players in a bid to avoid relegation to the National League.

Defenders Sid Nelson and Mark O’Brien both join on loan from Millwall and Luton.

Attacker Craig Reid returns to Rodney Parade on a free transfer from non-league side Gloucester City.

They join right-back David Pipe, who joins the Welsh strugglers on loan from Eastleigh.

Pipe, 33, played and captained the Exiles to promotion to the Football League in 2013.

And Stevenage have agreed to borrow Spurs youngster Ryan Loft until the end of the season.

The teenager scored 18 goals in 22 games for Spurs’ under-18s last season and has been brought in to added firepower to the Borough side.

Away from transfers, Crewe Alexandra have appointed former skipper David Artell as their new manager.

He replaces Steve Davis who was sack following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Mansfield.

– ADAM HILLLER