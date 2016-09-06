Winger turns down Pompey chance

Dean Cox is leaning towards a Crawley link-up over Pompey.

Cox is without a club following his Leyton Orient exit - but can’t sign for anyone else with his departure taking place hours after the close of the summer window last week.

The winger has been offered the chance to train with the Blues, but looks likely to opt for the side they beat 3-0 on Saturday.

Cox, who lives in Haywards Heath, will have to play non-league football until the new year when he can link up with a league club again.

He told the Crawley News: ‘I was hoping we could have got things sorted before the 11pm deadline (on August 31) and then I could have gone to a Football League club.

‘I’m really interested in signing for Crawley and we have had initial talks and it’s ongoing.

‘We’re in talks and I hope we can come to an agreement over the financial side of it within the next week.

‘I had contact from Portsmouth and MK Dons as well but I would probably prefer Crawley at the moment because they are closest on the map, though Portsmouth isn’t that far.’