Wycombe v Pompey; The Opposition View

The top three may be a stretch for Wycombe this season.

But there’s no doubt the play-offs are a realistic aim for the final 19 games.

It’s a shame the team had such a torrid time with injuries earlier in the campaign, otherwise automatic promotion would’ve been on.

It’ll be interesting to see how they go after their FA Cup heroics at Wycombe last weekend.

If you look at Wycombe’s line-up from the past two games against Spurs and Exeter it’ll be nearer to Spurs this weekend.

After their Cup exertions they made seven changes on Tuesday for the Exeter game. It was almost the team Gareth Ainsworth normally reserves for the Checkatrade Trophy.

As a result there will be a lot of refreshed faces ready to go this weekend.

Ainsworth didn’t have the squad to do that earlier in the season. They had some bad injuries

Before the Spurs loss they’d gone 16 games unbeaten, though.

It’s been a fantastic run. Before they started it they were 23rd – they dropped to seventh after Tuesday’s defeat and have been as high as fourth.

Ainsworth has been able to do some strengthening in the transfer window.

Dominic Gape has arrived permanently and they’ve brought in Alex Jakubiak from Watford.

Keeper Jamal Blackman is here for the season from Chelsea, and Paris Cowan-Hall had his contract at Millwall cancelled so he’s been snapped up.

Sam Saunders has arrived from Brentford, too, so the squad has been strengthened.

With the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy runs they’ve generated some cash to be able to do that.

The injuries have cleared up, too, so it’s looking brighter.

One factor in Pompey’s favour might be the fact Wycombe have a Checkatrade Trophy semi-final at Coventry on Tuesday.

It could be a similar scenario to Exeter for that one, though, in line-up.

Scott Kashket has been hitting the headlines with his goalscoring exploits.

He’s always going to be a danger, but the key man for me is Luke O’Nien.

O’Nien is an attacking midfielder and the recent run coincided with his return to the side. He’s always at the heart of things and is a real engine-room player.

Adebayo Akinfenwa always gets a mention. He seems to be as much an attraction for opposing fans as Wycombe’s!

Pompey old boy Marcus Bean isn’t playing as much these days and is more a back-up to Gape.

It may be a stretch for Wycombe to continue their form - but they have every chance of being among the shake-up now.