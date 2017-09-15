Reds are rocked... Sids slide out of Vase

Bosham were denied a win at Rustington by a late equaliser - while Sidlesham battled bravely before bowing out of the FA Vase in Surrey.

Here are the latest reports from our local SCFL division-two clubs.

Rustington 3 Bosham 3

SCFL division two Rustington stopped the Robins getting back to winning ways after the previous week’s home defeat to Upper Beeding.

On a smooth pitch but in a swirling wind, neither side could get a firm foothold in the game.

The wind had a profound impact on the movement of the ball, demonstrated when Ben West, the Blues’ keeper, launched the ball directly to Bosham counterpart. In the 18th minute a Rustington corner was whipped in by Declan Jenkins and forced Reds keeper Nick Hall to parry the ball away. In the ensuing melee, Bosham captain Andy Brown saved the day.

In the 93rd minute, the final one added on, a long throw into the Robins box could not be cleared by Andy Brown and a scintillating volley from James Bennett made it 3-3.

He was called upon again 30 seconds later when his goal-line clearance kept out Jordan Curtis’ downward header.

Referee Peter Dingle booked Benn Neal for a late challenge on Steve Kirkham. The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute when Graeme Dowden took advantage of Grant Radmore’s superb solo run and cross into the box. A cushioned header to the keeper’s left was enough to give the Robins the lead.

A last-ditch tackle from Blues skipper Ryan Hudson saved them from conceding another. But a minute before the break, a darting run and clinical finish from Radmore gave the Reds a two-goal lead. Bosham brought on Callum Coker for Alfie Smith after the interval.

In the 62nd minute, keeper Hall spilled the ball from a routine cross to gift Declan Jenkins an unmissable header from five yards.

Another piece of calamitous defending, this time from a set-piece, gave Kirkham the chance to make it 2-2 with a right-footed strike.

A mistake in the middle of the park and an instinctive ball from a Reds player gave substitute Coker a one-on-one with the keeper. Coker calmly slotted it past West.

Bosham: Hall, Neal, Smith, Docherty, James, Reynolds, Benford, Radmore, Brown, Lafferty, Dowden. Subs: Coker, Gray, Probee.

JON HOOPER

Knaphill 1 Sidlesham 0

FA Vase first qualifying round

Sidlesham lost when they travelled to Knaphill in Surrey for their first FA Vase tie in ten years.

Sids play two tiers below Knaphill and had to withstand early pressure, with keeper Connor Kelly making some great saves.

The away team did create chances, Tom Jefkins’ volley missing the target from Tom Bayley’s delivery.

Sids’ defence was strong and the first half ended goalless.

Sidlesham tried to take the game to Knaphill in the second half, but the home team did create chances which ended in corners, but neither team could break the deadlock.

Sidlesham just failed to hold on for extra-time as in the 87th minute, Knaphill scored the winner through Jimmy Norman.

Sids manager Daren Pearce said of his players: “They did the club, themselves and the travelling support proud... they gave a great account of themselves against a strong Knaphill side.

“Connor Kelly in goal inspired his team with a couple of outstanding saves and brothers Tom and Matt Roberts in front of him kept the Knaphill forwards at bay and frustrated.”

Sidlesham reserves lost 1-0 at home to Arundel while Sidlesham under-18s beat Shoreham 3-2 at home.

Sidlesham’s firsts will travel to play Rottingdean this Saturday (3pm), when the reserves are away to St Francis.

