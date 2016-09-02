Sidlesham and Bosham on a hot holiday streak

What a weekend for Sidlesham and Bosham in division two of the SCFL.

Both won back-to-back holiday weekend games to send out a signal to the rest of the division that they mean business.

Here are the reports from both teams’ double headers.

Sidlesham 3 Lancing Utd 0

Sidlesham 3 Rustington 1

Southern Combination division two

It was pleasing to take maximum points as that’s what we set the lads for the two games. Sids boss Daren Pearce

Sids’ fine start to the campaign continued with two home victories over the holiday weekend.

Tom Bayley, Dan Bassil and Greg Robinson scored in the 3-0 success over Lancing Utd, while Bayley got another two and Bassil one as Rustington were beaten at the Rec on Monday.

Sids boss Daren Pearce said: “It was pleasing to take maximum points as that’s what we set the lads for the two games.

“Saturdays game was a strange one - a stop-start one with injuries and stoppages in the first half and although they never really stretched us too much I still felt we needed to score first.

“We settled down and they worked extremely hard and made things very hard for us, even when they went down to ten men.

“Once we scored and settled, we saw the game out and created a good number of chances and could have scored more.

“Monday was better and despite going 1-0 down early on we still dominated the game with our keeper not having too much to do apart from routine saves.

“We controlled the game and scored three good goals and even had the opportunity to score from the penalty spot which was put wide.

“In the second half we missed chances and I don’t think they could have complained if we’d scored more.”

Sids have expressed their thanks to sponsors who have come on board for the season.

The Lakeside holiday park in Chichester is main kit sponsor while Adi Skeites at Professional Property Services, also from the city, is sponsoring tracksuits.

Sids host Jarvis Brook on Saturday when they hope to attract some new local support to the ground. After the game, from 6.30pm, there is music from The Neaps and a hog roast. Everyone is welcome – just turn up on the day.

Montpellier Villa 1 Bosham 5

Bosham FC 4 Clymping 1

Southern Combination division two

Bosham moved to the top of the table with two bank holiday wins.

Marco Giambelardini had grabbed a hat-trick against Villa on Saturday to move to the top of the division’s scorers’ chart.

On Monday, 15 minutes had elapsed when Bosham got their noses in front through Alex Barnes. He latched on to a sublime through ball from Giambelardini and after cutting into the box, fired across the diving effort of keeper Jordan Winter and into the far corner.

Jordan Varza looked sharp up front for the visitors and forced Bosham shot stopper Kieran Magee into a couple of smart saves.

A bounty of corners close to the interval proved fruitless, leaving the home management team of Neil Redman and Graham Vick a little frustrated in the dugout.

The second period saw the visitors get back on level terms just after the hour when Philip Reid slid in at the back stick to score.

Having absorbed a period of pressure, the Robins upped their tempo and Giambelardini netted with a swift turn and shot in the box, leaving Winter rooted to the spot.

Louis Bell smashed in a sensational third for the red. The ball came to Bell just outside the box and the striker controlled it, chipped the ball over the advancing defender and then unleashed an unstoppable volley into the roof of the net.

In the final minute Giambelardini grabbed a fourth to put the gloss on the result. Graeme Dowden made a surging run down the left and squared to his fellow striker who shot expertly on the turn.

It was a job well done by the Robins, who sit proudly on top of the table with their perfect record still intact. Rottingdean visit Walton Lane this weekend.

Bosham: Magee, Emery, Gilbert, Dowden, Giambelardini, Bell, Barnes, Fewell, Bulbeck, Docherty, Lafferty. Subs: Redman, Woolcombe.

ALAN PRICE

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!