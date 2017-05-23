Former Liverpool and Leeds United star Harry Kewell appointed new Crawley Town boss

Harry Kewell has been named new Crawley Town head coach.

A European Champions League winner with Liverpool, he is the successful candidate to take over at the Checkatrade Stadium.

Crawley Town have appointed former Australian international Harry Kewell as their new head coach.

Kewell, 38, will be assisted by Warren Feeney, who is taking up the role as assistant coach.

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: "During his interview Harry showed us great passion - that's need to make this team move onwards."

During a glittering playing career in England and abroad, Sydney-born Kewell played in two Champions League finals for Liverpool and two World Cup finals for Australia.

He came to England in 1995 and within a year was making his first-team debut for Leeds United in the Premier League.

In 2000, Kewell was named PFA Young Player of the Year and he had three more seasons at Elland Road before joining Liverpool, the team he supported as a boy, in 2003.

Two years later he became the first Australian to play in the Champions League final and in 2006 he was an FA Cup winner with Liverpool.

In 2007, he played in his second Champions League final and when he left Anfield in 2008 Harry had played 380 League and Cup games in England, scoring 79 goals.

He signed for Turkish club Galatasaray in 2008 and had three seasons with them, scoring 34 goals in 91 appearances.

In August 2011, he signed for Melbourne Victory and also played for Melbourne Heat in the Australian League, either side of a short spell in the Qatar Stars League with Al Gharafa.

Harry became Australia’s youngest international when he made his debut aged 17 against Chile in 1996.

He played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup finals, helping the Socceroos reach the second round in 2006 after scoring in a 2-2 draw against Croatia.

He was sent-off in the 2010 finals in South Africa against Ghana.

He played 56 times for his country, scoring 17 goals.

When he announced his retirement in June 2014 Harry had played 515 professional games and scored 124 goals as either a winger or striker.

He is currently working on his UEFA Pro License coaching qualification and was in charge of the under-23s at Watford from June 2015 before leaving the club by mutual consent earlier this year.

During his time at Vicarage Road, three of the under-23s made their first team debuts.