Gifford and Moore lead charge for Fontwell honours

Sussex trainer Nick Gifford was among the winners at Fontwell’s latest jumps meeting.

The Findon handler was in the winner’s enclosure after Leighton Aspell rode 6/4 shot Brown Bear to victory in the Butler & Co Equine Accounts Specialists Handicap Chase.

There was an extra prize for the horse’s connections when Fontwell stalwart Will Lefebve presented them with a trophy he’d had made specially to mark the 50th anniversary of his first visit to the track.

There was also local success in the Road Plate Hire Handicap Hurdle as Josh Moore rode Bad Boy Du Pouldu (9/2) to the win for trainer dad Gary.

Paul Nicholls celebrated a double as Southfield Vic (11/8 fav) took the Godwins Solicitors LLP Novices’ Chase and Pilansberg, an incredibel 1/25 favourite, won the Butler & Co Consultancy Equine Tax Specialists Novices’ Hurdle.

Next up at Fontwell is their Party in the Paddock evening meeting on Friday. May 5.

