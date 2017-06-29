Glorious Goodwood: Lennox, King George and Stewards' Cup entries revealed

Group 1 winners Limato and Alice Springs headline 46 entries for the £300,000 Group 2 Qatar Lennox Stakes on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Limato stormed to victory in last season's G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket before going on to another impressive win for trainer Henry Candy in the G1 Qatar Prix de la Foret at Chantilly, France, in October.

Alice Springs also scored at G1 level at Newmarket's July meeting in 2016, annexing the mile Falmouth Stakes, and the four-year-old filly returned to the Suffolk course in October to take the G1 Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile course.

Her trainer Aidan O'Brien is responsible for eight contenders, with G1 St James's Palace Stakes runner-up Lancaster Bomber and Spirit Of Valor, second in the G3 Jersey Stakes, also entered.

In another huge boost to Glorious Goodwood's burgeoning international profile, three-year-old Bound For Nowhere, fourth in the six-furlong G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week, could be a first Goodwood runner for US trainer Wesley Ward, who is likely to enter several of his Ascot runners across the week.

Godolphin has taken the last two renewals of the Qatar Lennox Stakes with Toormore(2015), now in the care of Charlie Appleby having formerly been with Richard Hannon, and the Charlie Hills-trained Dutch Connection (2016). Both horses could bid to become only the second dual winner of the race after Nayyir, successful in 2002 and 2003,

A total nine Godolphin contenders also includes last year's runner-up Home Of The Brave(Hugo Palmer), plus the John Gosden-trained pair of Richard Pankhurst and Laugh Aloud, who was a non-runner at Royal Ascot after an impressive win in the G3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom Downs on June 3.

Al Jazi (Francois Rohaut FR) has winning form at Goodwood's premier meeting already. The four-year-old Canford Cliffs filly, owned by Al Shaqab Racing, landed the seven-furlong G3 L'Ormarins Queens Plate Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2016.

She has made two appearances so far in 2017, winning on her return in a Listed contest at Maisons-Laffitte in April before finishing ninth, beaten five lengths, in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 24.

Rohaut commented: "The plan is to bring Al Jazi back to Goodwood for the Qatar Goodwood Festival. She won well there last year, so we have entered her in the Qatar Lennox Stakes and will also enter her again in the L'Ormarins Queens Plate Stakes.

"She ran well at Royal Ascot. The trip was a bit sharp for her and she will enjoy stepping back up to seven furlongs.

"She is programmed to go to Goodwood now. She has come out of Royal Ascot in good form and looks well. I am very happy with her."

Tasleet (William Haggas) and Librisa Breeze (Dean Ivory) may step up in trip after finishing second and fourth respectively in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Treble-chasing Take Cover among Qatar King George Stakes entries

Previous winners Take Cover and Muthmir feature among 24 sprinters entered for the £300,000 Group Two Qatar King George Stakes on the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 4.

Take Cover, trained by David Griffiths in South Yorkshire, became the seventh dual winner of the five-furlong contest last year when edging out Washington DC (Aidan O'Brien) andGoldream (Robert Cowell), to add to his success in 2014.

The son of Singspiel also went down by a head to Muthmir, from the Newmarket stables of William Haggas, in the 2015 Qatar King George Stakes.

Now a 10-year-old, Take Cover is set to attempt to create history in 2017 by becoming the first horse to win the Qatar King George Stakes three times. He ran an excellent race on his latest appearance when a fine fifth, beaten five lengths, in the G1 King's Stand Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 20.

Griffiths commented: "The plan is for Take Cover to go for the Qatar King George Stakes again.

"He ran a cracker in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last week. I was chuffed to bits as it was probably the best renewal of the King's Stand that we have seen in the last few years and Lady Aurelia was a very good winner.

"The plan now is to take in a race before we go to Goodwood. The City Walls Stakes at York, which he won a couple of years ago, could be an option as that would tie in nicely with going to Goodwood.

"The quick ground helped him at Royal Ascot, but he seems as good as ever and he has come out of that race really well. It would be nice for him to be the first triple winner of the King George Stakes."

Godolphin's Profitable captured the G1 King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2016 and was runner-up to Lady Aurelia in the same five-furlong race last week. His trainer Clive Cox has also entered G2 Temple Stakes scorer Priceless and G1 Commonwealth Cup sixth Tis Marvellous.

Other leading entries include King's Stand Stakes third Marsha (Sir Mark Prescott) and G3 Abernant Stakes victor Brando (Kevin Ryan), plus the last three winners of the G3 Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes - Cotai Glory (Charlie Hills), Kachy (Tom Dascombe) and Yalta(Mark Johnston).

Terrific Qatar Stewards' Cup entry & Betfred goes 10/1 the Betfred Mile favourite

Entries are also revealed today for the two valuable ultra-competitive and famous handicaps staged at the Qatar Goodwood Festival - the £250,000 Qatar Stewards' Cup, run over six furlongs on Saturday, August 5 and the £150,000 Betfred Mile on Friday, August 4.

There are an impressive 127 entries for the Qatar Stewards' Cup (up from 115 last year), while 89 (the same total as in 2016) are in the Betfred Mile.

Betfred has opened betting on the Betfred Mile and makes Godolphin's Blair House (Charlie Appleby) the 10/1 favourite following his close second to Zhui Feng (Amanda Perrett, 12/1) in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.

The weights for both great handicaps will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 5. There is a safety limit of 28 for the Qatar Stewards' Cup and 20 for the Betfred Mile. Horses that miss the cut for the Qatar Stewards' Cup are eligible for the consolation race, the £75,000 Qatar Stewards' Sprint Handicap, which is the opening contest on Saturday, August 5.

