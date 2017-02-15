Goodwood racecourse stalwart Seamus is to retire

Goodwood’s clerk of the course Seamus Buckley has revealed he will retire after the 2017 season.

After 50 years in racing - nearly half of which have been overseeing the famous track on the South Downs - the popular Irishman is hanging up his trusty going stick.

He will continue in a part-time role after retirement, while the process of finding a successor will begin soon.

The news of the 64-year-old’s retirement comes six months after the Observer revealed Buckley was marking 50 years in the sport. It was a half century that secured him a coveted Lifetime Achievement award at the Racecourse Association Showcase awards ceremony at the end of 2016.

Here is our interview with Seamus before last year’s Glorious Goodwood.

Buckley, from County Kildare in Ireland, has been working continuously in horse-racing for 50 years.

He started out as a jump jockey after moving to England aged 15. A racing injury sadly ended his career in the saddle, but he quickly began working in racecourse management. Following stints at Catterick Bridge and Epsom, Buckley joined Goodwood in 1995 and has overseen the groundstaff operation at the course for 22 seasons.

His enthusiasm, obsession for perfection and infectious good humour have inspired the Goodwood team to win various accolades, as well as the admiration of many people within the sport.

STEVE BONE

