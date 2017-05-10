It’s all about King and Queen at Fontwell

Don’t stop me now! That could have been jockey Wayne Hutchinson’s battle-cry as he notched a Fontwell double on the night race-goers enjoyed a Queen tribute act.

Hutchinson guided Talkischeap, a 15/8 chance, to victory in the starsportsbet.co.uk Maiden Hurdle – then followed up by winning the starspreads.com Standard Open National Hunt flat race on 4/5 favourite Canford Chimes.

Both successes were for trainer Alan King.

On a chilly evening at the track, the seven-race card kicked off with Adam Nicol steering Lovely Touch (11/4) to the 1ststopplumbing & Cliff Bungays 90th Birthday Handicap Hurdle.

Work in Progess was the 11/8 sole finisher in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Handicap Hurdle - which had started as a three-horse race - for trainer Dan Skelton and jockey brother Harry.

Paddy Brennan and Paul Henderson teamed up to take the Park Crescent Garage Of Worthing Handicap Chase with 4/1 contender Minella Tweet.

Biggest-priced winner of the night was Flugzeug (8/1), ridden by Kevin Jones for Seamus Mullins in the Chancelloroftheformchecker Champion Jockey 2016 Jamie Moore Handicap Chase.

And it was Marc goldstein and Hampshire handler Chris Gordon who took victory in the evening’s other race, thanks to Lake Chapala’s win at 7/2.

Afterwards there was live music by HRH Queen in tribute to the work of Freddie Mercury and Co.

Next up at Fontwell is the hunter chase evening next Thursday, May 18.

STEVE BONE

