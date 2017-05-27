It's family fun time at Fontwell - preview and tips

It's Bank Holiday family fun day at Fontwell Park on Sunday.

There are 58 runners across seven races, starting at 1.55pm and finishing at 5.05.

The class three feature race of the day, due to go off at 3.30pm, has five in the field including Wiltshire-based trainer Emma Lavelle who has two chances. These include previous course winner Claudefields Venture, whose last success was at Exeter in November when beating Victor Dartnall’s Dancing Shadow by a neck.

The only Paul Nicholls entry of the entire card is also in this race - Keltus being his big hope

As well as the seven races, the day features a host of free entertainment for the younger race-goers including the fun fair, face painting, bouncy castles, farmyard petting zoo, pony rides, zorbing, inflatable assault course, laser quest and new for 2017 the grand bounce national and the ultimate reaction game.

Buy tickets online at www.fontwellpark.co.uk or other the phone on 01243 543335.

